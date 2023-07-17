Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child, a son named Luai, according to reports.

On Monday 17 July, Page Six reported that a representative for Lohan, 37, had confirmed the Freaky Friday star and her husband Bader Shammas had welcomed their first child together.

“The family is over the moon in love,” her representative said in a statement to the outlet. According to Page Six, Lohan and Shammas’ son was born in Dubai, where the couple lives.

The exact date of the baby’s birth is unknown. As for the name the couple chose for their son, the baby’s name, which is a popular Arabic name for boys, means strong and steady, or shield or protector.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Lohan for comment.

The baby news comes after Lohan celebrated her son’s impending arrival with a recent look at the infant’s beach-themed nursery. In photos shared this week, the actress showed off the nursery, which included a wall painted with a beach mural and a nautical-themed crib.

Lohan first announced that she was expecting her first child in March, when she shared a photo of a “coming soon” onesie. “We are blessed and excited,” she wrote in the caption.

In April, Lohan shared photos from her baby shower, which was attended by friends and family. “Good times. So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life,” she captioned the photos.

Lohan opened up about becoming a mother during an interview with Allure in June, where she revealed that she couldn’t wait to become a parent.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” Lohan said. “Happy tears. That’s just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”