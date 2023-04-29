Jump to content

Jamie Lee Curtis shares sweet tribute to pregnant ‘film daughter’ Lindsay Lohan

Actors played mother and daughter in body-swapping comedy film, ‘Freaky Friday’

Nicole Vassell
Saturday 29 April 2023 16:06
Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic scene from 'The Parent Trap' on TikTok

Jamie Lee Curtis has posted a tribute to her former co-star and “film daughter” Lindsay Lohan.

Curtis and Lohan starred in the 2003 comedy film Freaky Friday together, playing a mother and daughter who are forced to see the other’s perspective when they mysteriously wake up in each other’s body.

On Friday (28 April), Curtis posted a selection of pictures of Lohan at what appears to be her baby shower.

“My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up!” the Academy Award-winner wrote in the caption. “So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be.”

In the pictures, Lohan, 36, cradles her bump and smiles with friends.

Fans and fellow celebrities have shared their appreciation for Curtis’s post.

Selma Blair commented: “I’m so happy for the happiness. Big love @lindsaylohan”.

Another commenter shared positive wishes for Lohan’s forthcoming motherhood journey. “She’s going to nail the parenting thing!” they wrote. “She’s been through a lot in life and seems to have landed in a great place. Always rooting for you, Lindz!”

Of course, many were thrilled about Curtis’s reference to Freaky Friday. “One of my favourite movies you ladies made!” reads one comment, before the fan adds: “Congrats to the new mama!”

Another person took the opportunity to ask about a possible follow-up to the family film, writing: “When the hell are we getting Freaky Friday: The Sequel? The world deserves it.”

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan

(Getty)

Since the film’s release 20 years ago, fans have continued to sing its praises. It was a commercial success, making $160 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of only $26 million.

The Mean Girls and The Parent Trap star announced that she was pregnant with her first child in March.

She is said to have married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, after telling fans of their engagement in November 2021.

“My love. My life. My family. My future,” Lohan wrote at the time.

