Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lindsay Lohan announces she is pregnant with her first child: ‘Blessed and excited’

Actress married her husband Bader Shammas in June

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Tuesday 14 March 2023 17:22
Comments

Related: Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic scene from ‘The Parent Trap’ on TikTok

Lindsay Lohan has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.

The Parent Trap star, 36, shared the news that she is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas on Instagram on Tuesday.

Lohan announced the pregnancy with a photo of a white baby onesie that read: “Coming soon…” in black script.

In the caption, the actress noted that she and Shammas are “blessed and excited” about the upcoming addition to their family.

More follows…

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in