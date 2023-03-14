Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lindsay Lohan has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.

The Parent Trap star, 36, shared the news that she is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas on Instagram on Tuesday.

Lohan announced the pregnancy with a photo of a white baby onesie that read: “Coming soon…” in black script.

In the caption, the actress noted that she and Shammas are “blessed and excited” about the upcoming addition to their family.

More follows…