Lindsay Lohan announces she is pregnant with her first child: ‘Blessed and excited’
Actress married her husband Bader Shammas in June
Related: Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic scene from ‘The Parent Trap’ on TikTok
Lindsay Lohan has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.
The Parent Trap star, 36, shared the news that she is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas on Instagram on Tuesday.
Lohan announced the pregnancy with a photo of a white baby onesie that read: “Coming soon…” in black script.
In the caption, the actress noted that she and Shammas are “blessed and excited” about the upcoming addition to their family.
More follows…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies