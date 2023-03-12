Rihanna shares her baby boy’s reaction to finding out he’s not going to the Oscars

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna has jokingly posted about how her baby boy reacted when he discovered he wouldn’t be attending the Oscars – but his unborn sibling will.

The “We Found Love” singer, who recently revealed she is pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky, is performing her single “Lift Me Up” which features in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, for the award ceremony this weekend.

She shared two images and a short video clip of her son on Instagram on Sunday (5 March). In the first photograph, the baby boy – whose name has not yet been announced – appeared tearful as he peered up at his mother from inside his cot.

In the caption, she joked: “My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him.”

A second photo and video clip show him in a much happier mood as he watched Rihanna’s music video for “Lift Me Up”.

The Barbadian hero’s song has been nominated for Best Original song, marking her first ever Oscar nomination.

Rocky, whose birth name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, commented on the post and wrote: “MR MAYERS [red heart emoji].”

The couple’s famous friends gushed over how cute their baby is, with Cara Delevingne posting heart-eyed emojis over “that face” and Viola Davis declaring him a “cutie pie”.

Lindsay Lohan also commented that Rihanna and Rocky’s son is “so cute”, while Busta Rhymes said: “Young King.”

Rihanna, Rocky and their baby appeared on the cover of British Vogue last month, which featured their first family portraits.

In the cover photo, the “Diamonds” singer holds Rocky’s hand as they saunter down a beach, as he holds their son with his other arm.

She reflected on her decision to share the first photos of her son on her own terms in the accompanying interview, recalling a moment when paparazzi took photos of him without her consent.

“I just went straight into protective mode. Like, there wasn’t even time for rage,” she told British Vogue. “As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation.”

Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy while performing at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show last month. During the performance, she wore a bright red jumpsuit with a red bodysuit underneath that showed her growing bump.