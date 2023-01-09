Lindsay Lohan answers questions from her ‘little’ self in viral TikTok trend

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lindsay Lohan has answered questions from her younger self as part of an ongoing viral TikTok trend.

In the recent video, the 36-year-old actor shared images of herself taken when she was a child along with other, more recent photos. Each photo from her childhood was paired with a question that her younger self is asking her now. The caption also reads: “Conversations with Little Me.”

For her first question in the series, she asked: “Do I like my red hair?” In response, the Freaky Friday star shared a photo of her adult self and answered: “Yes, I love my red hair!”

The next question was about her freckles: “They used to make me uncomfortable as a kid, but now I realise how beautiful they are.”

When her childhood self asked if she ever became a model, Lohan shared an image of herself posing in a glitter jumpsuit and joked that she does modelling “when Glam arrives.”

She continued by noting how much she still loves to “dress up and be girly” and that she’s “still silly”. When asked if she’s still a dancer, Lohan responded: “I dance to celebrate life!”

The Parent Trap star went on to note how much she loves her parents and that she’s still close with her siblings.

“We are best friends! We love to laugh and spend time together,” she wrote over a photo of herself, her brothers Mike, 35, and Cody, 26, and sister Aliana, 29, at the premiere of her movie, Falling for Christmas.

Lohan concluded the video with a photo of her husband Bader Shammas.

“Life is beautiful,” she wrote. “I am so grateful for my husband, family & everything life brings!”

As of 9 January, the TikTok video has more than 2m views, with fans applauding Lohan’s success over the years and her recent return to her acting career.

“I’m so glad you’re back @lindsaylohan. I feel like a huge chunk of my childhood has returned,” one wrote.

“So happy you found happiness. We’re all here for the Lindsay comeback!” another wrote.

A third said: “You were my idol as a kid, and you still are. You’ve come and grown so much and you’re so beautiful.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in October, Lohan opened up about making her big Hollywood comeback and explained how her return to acting felt “like riding a bike.”

“It’s just in me. It’s a part of me,” she explained. “Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing.”