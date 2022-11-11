Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lindsay Lohan has revealed the “special” gift that her husband Bader Shammas got her for their first Christmas together.

The 36-year-old actor was asked about the most memorable Christmas gift she’s received during a recent interview with Vogue to promote her new movie, Falling for Christmas. She then described a present that she got from her husband, with whom she tied the knot in April, and why it’ll always stick with her.

“He gave me a Cartier bracelet, and it was our first Christmas together, so that was really special to me,” Lohan explained. “That will always stay with me and go to my daughter when we have kids.”

The Freaky Friday star also shared some of the things that she likes the most when giving her loved ones gifts.

“I don’t know how to react when I get gifts at Christmas a lot of the time, but I love [buying] gifts and wrapping them,” she added. “I’d like to consider myself a professional gift wrapper. I’m really good at it, even with the bows and the scissors—that little trick.”

She then reflected on what she’s thankful for this holiday season, including her spouse and family.

“I’m grateful for the people in my life. My family, my husband, and my extended family,” she said. “And the support that I’ve gotten from a lot of people and fans that have watched me over the years. I feel really blessed. I’m grateful to have a home and a bed to sleep in. Just the simple things — there’s so many little things that we forget to be grateful for.”

This wasn’t Lohan’s first time gushing over her husband. During a recent interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she opened up about her married life and described how “special” it is.

“It’s great. I met my person, and you never know if you’re going to find that in life,” the Mean Girls star said. “He’s an amazing man, I love him and we’re a great team.”

She acknowledged that being married has given her a new perspective on life, explaining: “You just get to share everything with someone, it’s so special. Everything becomes that much more important.”

During an interview with Cosmopolitan earlier this month, she also shared insight about her and Shammas’ life in Dubai, where she’s been living since 2014.

“I have an amazing husband, who’s a very calm person,” Lohan said. “And I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people. That’s the only support that I really need: friends, family and loved ones.”