Lindsay Lohan has gushed over her “amazing” husband as she opens about married life.

The actor married financier Bader Shammas on 3 April, but the couple did not announce they had wed until July.

In a new appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lohan told the late-night host that married life is “so special”.

“It’s great. I met my person, and you never know if you’re going to find that in life,” she said.

“He’s [Bader] an amazing man, I love him and we’re a great team.”

When asked whether being married had given her a “new perspective” on life, Lohan replied: “You just get to share everything with someone, it’s so special. Everything becomes that much more important.”

Lohan recently shared insight into the couple’s life in Dubai in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, of which she is the December/January cover star.

The Falling For Christmas star, who moved to Dubai in 2014, said she likes to cook a lot.

“I cook a lot of Italian. I do a lot of pastas. I do a lot of an Arabic dish called machboos. It’s chicken with rice and vegetables. I do a really good borscht soup,” Lohan said.

Elsewhere in the interview, she reflected on how the rise of social media has given Hollywood stars a means to “control their own narrative”.

“When I first started out in the business, none of us had a say in how to control our own narrative,” Lohan said.

“There were paparazzi pictures, and then people ran with it. So I think it’s really good that in this day and age, people can say who they are and who they want to be. And I admire and appreciate that.”

Noting some fo the disadvantages of social media, such as trolling, Lohan said she takes care to not let negative comments affect her.

“You have to take everything people say with a grain of salt and just be you,” Lohan said.

“And slow down, because everyone’s so quick right now. People just don’t stop. You’ve got to chill.”