Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lisa Ann Walter has revealed that an ex-boyfriend attempted to “shame me for being fat” in her role as Cassandra in the 2001 US sitcom Emeril.

The Abbott Elementary star re-shared a fan-made video of her showing her outfits from the show, which aired one series on NBC.

The video was captioned: “We know Chessy’s a style icon but I’m over here trying to dress like Cassandra”, referencing Walter’s role as Chessy in the 1998 classic, The Parent Trap.

Quote-tweeting the video, Walter wrote: “Look how cute I was! (And my ex tryna [sic] shame me for being ‘fat’.”

Social media users were quick to jump to her defence, with podcast host Jill Hopkins writing: “Miss Ma’am, on behalf of the bad b****es of the Greater Chicagoland Area, may I ask whomst we have to fight for you?

“We don’t even need an address, just a neighbourhood and a general description.”

Walter replied: “Heheheheh. Points for ‘whomst’.”

Others took issue with Walter’s use of the word “was” in her tweet, with one person writing: “What you mean [sic] was? Like you still ain’t got it going on.”

Another said: “Was??? Was?! Also, who? Where he at? I just wanna talk.”

Recently, Walter attended the 2023 SAG Awards alongside her Parent Trap co-star Elaine Hendrix, much to the delight of the movie’s fans.

Hendrix played Meredith Blake, the soon-to-be stepmother of twins Annie and Hallie, both played by Lindsay Lohan, while Walter starred as Hallie’s nanny.

The pair attended the awards ceremony in February, with Walter dressed in a black lace off-the-shoulder gown and Hendrix in a black tuxedo and bowtie.

Earlier this month, Walter opened up about her relationship with her body and said she made a resolution to “stop trying to lose the 10 pounds that I’d always been trying to lose since I was 14”.

She told Yahoo Life: “I’m not going to worry about the number on the scale.”

Walter also spoke candidly about having an eating disorder growing up and said: “When you go into that all-or-nothing kind of mentality, there needs to be a perfect number on the scale that you allow yourself to be. It’s false.

“It doesn’t work. It’s unsustainable. It’s a recipe for disaster. We all need to get much more realistic about the healthy version of the body that we are meant to have.”