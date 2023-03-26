The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Lisa Ann Walter reveals an ex-boyfriend ‘shamed’ her for being ‘fat’ in the Noughties
The actor shared a throwback video of her outfits in the series
Lisa Ann Walter has revealed that an ex-boyfriend attempted to “shame me for being fat” in her role as Cassandra in the 2001 US sitcom Emeril.
The Abbott Elementary star re-shared a fan-made video of her showing her outfits from the show, which aired one series on NBC.
The video was captioned: “We know Chessy’s a style icon but I’m over here trying to dress like Cassandra”, referencing Walter’s role as Chessy in the 1998 classic, The Parent Trap.
Quote-tweeting the video, Walter wrote: “Look how cute I was! (And my ex tryna [sic] shame me for being ‘fat’.”
Social media users were quick to jump to her defence, with podcast host Jill Hopkins writing: “Miss Ma’am, on behalf of the bad b****es of the Greater Chicagoland Area, may I ask whomst we have to fight for you?
“We don’t even need an address, just a neighbourhood and a general description.”
Walter replied: “Heheheheh. Points for ‘whomst’.”
Others took issue with Walter’s use of the word “was” in her tweet, with one person writing: “What you mean [sic] was? Like you still ain’t got it going on.”
Another said: “Was??? Was?! Also, who? Where he at? I just wanna talk.”
Recently, Walter attended the 2023 SAG Awards alongside her Parent Trap co-star Elaine Hendrix, much to the delight of the movie’s fans.
Hendrix played Meredith Blake, the soon-to-be stepmother of twins Annie and Hallie, both played by Lindsay Lohan, while Walter starred as Hallie’s nanny.
The pair attended the awards ceremony in February, with Walter dressed in a black lace off-the-shoulder gown and Hendrix in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
Earlier this month, Walter opened up about her relationship with her body and said she made a resolution to “stop trying to lose the 10 pounds that I’d always been trying to lose since I was 14”.
She told Yahoo Life: “I’m not going to worry about the number on the scale.”
Walter also spoke candidly about having an eating disorder growing up and said: “When you go into that all-or-nothing kind of mentality, there needs to be a perfect number on the scale that you allow yourself to be. It’s false.
“It doesn’t work. It’s unsustainable. It’s a recipe for disaster. We all need to get much more realistic about the healthy version of the body that we are meant to have.”
