Maluma explains why he’s ‘not ready’ to become a parent

Maluma has revealed why he’s nervous about fatherhood while attending the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The Colombian singer, 30, opened up about expecting his first child with girlfriend Susana Gomez during the E! Live from the Red Carpet pre-show. When asked by host Laverne Cox whether he’s prepared to welcome his daughter, who the couple have decided to name Paris, Maluma replied: “I’m not ready. I’m kind of nervous, to be honest.”

Maluma - whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias - explained that he’s anxious to become a first-time dad because “there is no manual to have children”.

Despite his hesitations about fatherhood, the “COCO LOCO” singer noted that he’s simply going to take things one day at a time. “I’m just going to learn and see what happens,” Maluma said. “The only thing I know is that I will love that baby with all my heart.”

While attending the awards show in Los Angeles, he admitted that it was “kind of hard” to leave his girlfriend back in Colombia, but she “knew that I had to come here to work, and this is what I love too”.

Maluma and Susana Gomez attend Latin Grammy Awards on 16 November 2023 in Seville, Spain (Getty Images for Latin Recording)

Maluma, whose album Don Juan was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album, has been dating Gomez since August 2020. The longtime couple announced they were expecting a baby girl in October 2023 in the singer’s music video for his single “Procura”.

Despite his nomination, the award for Best Latin Pop Album went to Gaby Moreno for X Mí (Vol 1). During the awards ceremony, singers Taylor Swift, SZA, and Miley Cyrus also took home Grammy awards Sunday evening.

Perhaps the biggest moment of the night was when Swift announced her brand new album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, while accepting her 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Performance. The album is due for release on 19 April.

