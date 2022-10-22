Mandy Moore gives birth to her second child

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mandy Moore has given birth to her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, a baby boy named Oscar.

The This Is Us actor announced the news in a post to Instagram on Saturday (22 October), sharing three black and white photographs of the parents with the newborn.

The pictures were taken in the delivery room, with Moore dressed in a hospital gown as she holds Oscar to her face. In another she smiles as she cradles him. A third picture shows Goldsmith topless and holding Oscar to his chest.

“Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” Moore captioned the most.

“Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words, and we are so grateful for our family of four!”

The couple, who married in 2018, already have a one-year-old son named Gus.

Moore’s post has been inundated with messages of congratulations and well wishes from celebrity friends and fans.

Model Tess Holliday commented: “Congrats!!! So Precious!!!”

“Many looking like a goddess with that new bundle,” Hillary Duff wrote. “Party of four.”

Ashley Tisdale commented: “Congrats you guys.”

Moore announced her family was expanding in June, when she shared a photograph of Gus wearing a T-shirt that read: “Big brother.”

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” Moore wrote.

She revealed the couple had already learned they were expecting a boy.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!”