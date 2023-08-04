Mark Zuckerberg reveals his 4,000 calorie diet and large McDonald’s order

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Zuckerberg has developed a new code for his diet, and it includes a 4,000-calorie a day intake.

The Meta CEO spoke candidly about his food regimen on his new app, Threads, in response to a message from McDonald’s. Against an ombre backdrop, the fast-food chain asked: “Y’all want anything from McDonald’s?” Zuckerberg, 39, replied: “20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?”

His response prompted over 735 replies from other app users, including UFC fighter Mike Davis, who jokingly scolded the Facebook creator. “You’re in camp. No Mcdonalds,” Davis wrote, while Zuckerberg corrected him and said: “Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it’s so delicious…”

The Harvard alum has been knowingly competing in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu tournaments, winning gold and silver medals at his first competition in Woodside, California at BJJ Tour competition. On 22 July, Zuckerberg celebrated his achievement of earning a blue belt from his coach Dave Camarillo while honouring his coach’s accomplishment of a 5th degree black belt.

“You’re a great coach and I’ve learned so much about fighting and life from training with you,” he said. “Also honored to be promoted to compete at blue belt for @guerrillajjsanjose team.”

While the tech mogul may have taken up the combat sport as a hobby, his skills may come in handy as talk of a “cage fight” between him and Elon Musk continues. After Zuckerberg offered the idea of Threads, a rival app to X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk wasn’t too pleased. To make matters worse, Meta announced that 10 million users signed up within the first seven hours on 5 July.

(@zuck on Threads)

In June, Musk tweeted that he’s “up for a cage match if (Zuckerberg) is.” Zuckerberg barely hesitated before responding with a screenshot of Musk’s message with the caption, “Send Me Location” on his Instagram story. Since then, Zuckerberg posted a shirtless picture of himself training with UFC fighters Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya.

On 9 July, Musk continued the contentious conversation by insinuating Zuckerberg is a weak man in his tweet: “Zuck is a cuck.” He then offered an additional competition, “a literal d*** measuring contest.”

The CEO of Tesla Motors previously offered the Las Vegas octagon as the location for their fight, but nothing has been confirmed. While X users warned Musk that he needed to start training, he assured critics he had one move he was confident in. “I have this great move I call “The Walrus,” where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”