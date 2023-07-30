Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Zuckerberg is embracing being a “girl dad” after he treated his wife and three daughters to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in California.

The Meta CEO shared a set of photographs on his Instagram account showing himself and his wife, Dr Priscilla Chan, with stick-on jewels adorning their faces and wearing friendship bracelets as they watched the pop star’s concert on Friday (28 July).

In one photo, two of his three girls, Maxima, seven, and August, five, are standing close to the railing of their balcony box as Chan watches closely.

Zuckerberg showed off his friendship bracelets on his glitter-covered hand, which had the names of some of Swift’s best-selling albums, such as Midnights and Fearless.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, also share a four-month-old infant daughter Aurelia, who they welcomed in March.

Zuckerberg, however, also revealed his workaholic side in an Instagram Story, which showed him all bejeweled up for the concert while looking intently at his phone.

He wrote in the caption: “Checking 13 emails on the way to the concert.”

Zuckerberg and Chan have written candidly in the past about their journey to growing their family, which did not come easily as they suffered three miscarriages over two years before Chan became pregnant with Maxima in 2015.

Zuckerberg wrote in a vulnerable post on Facebook at the time: “You feel so hopeful when you learn you’re going to have a child. You start imagining who they’ll become and dreaming of hopes for their future. You start making plans, and then they’re gone. It’s a lonely experience.

“Most people don’t discuss miscarriages because you worry your problems will distance you or reflect upon you – as if you’re defective or did something to cause this. So you struggle on your own.

“In today’s open and connected world, discussing these issues doesn’t distance us; it brings us together.”

He continued: “It creates understanding and tolerance, and it gives us hope. When we started talking to our friends, we realized how frequently this happened – that many people we knew had similar issues and that nearly all had healthy children after all.”

When Chan gave birth to their third daughter, Zuckerberg described her as “such a little blessing” in a post announcing her arrival.

The pair first met at a Harvard University party in 2003, while waiting in line for the bathroom. They married in a secret backyard ceremony at their home in Palo Alto, California, nearly 10 years later.

The tech billionaire opened up about his relationship with Chan while talking about their philanthropy work together through their Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

He told The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in August: “It’s been really cool getting the chance to work with my wife Priscilla on this, it’s opened up a whole new side of our relationship, where it’s like we were partners and now we also get to work together.

“She’s brilliant, she’s a doctor and understands so many more things about biological science than I do and I can bring this whole engineering perspective, and we learn so much from doing that together.”