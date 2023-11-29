Megan Fox says she’s raising her sons so they are ‘not like men that I’ve been with’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Megan Fox has opened up about some of the values that she wants to instil in her three sons.

The 37-year-old actor spoke candidly about her parenting habits and hopes during an interview with Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), published on 29 November. During her 10 years of marriage with now ex-husband Brian Austin Green, Fox welcomed three sons: Noah, 11, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, seven.

Speaking to WWD, she acknowledged that there will come a day when her children read her latest collection of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, in which she reflects on some of the difficult experiences she’s had throughout her previous relationships. However, according to Fox, most of what she’s written in her book are lessons that she’s tried to teach her sons.

She then acknowledged that she doesn’t want her sons to be similar to the men she’s dated, before describing some of the qualities she hopes they have as they grow up.

“I think because I have sons, it’s very important to me to raise boys who are not like these men that I’ve been with,” she said. “It’s very important for me to raise boys who are able to have a very deep emotional intimacy with their partner.”

The Jennifer’s Body star also described the attitudes that she doesn’t want her children to have. “It’s very important to me that they are not liars, that they are able to be fully transparent and honest and respectful and experienced at some point in their life,” she added.

Fox – who’s engaged to Machine Gun Kelly – then reiterated how important it is to her that her sons are respectful towards women when they develop their own relationships. She also emphasised that the way she raises her sons will impact how they treat women.

“I don’t expect them when they’re 16 to have a sacred love, but I do expect them at some point to get to that place, because I am their first introduction into women and the way that I love them is going to influence the way they are allowed to love others when they go out into a relationship,” she explained.

Fox concluded by detailing what she wants her children to gain from how she communicates with them, adding: “And so I hope that just through my transparency in the way that I engage with them, in the way that I am demonstrative and affectionate with them, that allows them to love in a really healthy way.”

This isn’t the first time that Fox has opened up about her family. Earlier this year, she hit back at criticism about letting her son wear a dress when she fiercely rebuked a claim made by Republican politician Robby Starbuck, who alleged that she had “forced” her sons to “wear girls clothes” while playing in a park.

“Hey @robbystarbuck I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly you’re a clout chaser. But let me teach you something…” she wrote on Instagram in June. “Irregardless [sic] of how desperate you may have become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense.”

The mother-of-three continued: “Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.”

“I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent little men like you many times and yet I’m still here. You f***ed with the wrong witch.”

Elsewhere in the WWD interview, Fox also revealed that she had an ectopic pregnancy, years before she experienced a miscarriage while pregnant with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s baby.

“[The miscarriage] was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analysed ‘Why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’” Fox said. “Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy, I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar.”

“But I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with,” she added, referring to Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.

The Transformers star went on to describe the pain she felt due to the miscarriage, years after having an ectopic pregnancy. She also acknowledged how those feelings ultimately encouraged her poems. “And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering. So I put it into a lot of writing,” she said.