Megan Fox reveals she had an ectopic pregnancy years before experiencing miscarriage

Megan Fox has revealed that she had an ectopic pregnancy years before experiencing a miscarriage.

During an interview with Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), published on 29 November, the 37-year-old actor opened up about experiencing an ectopic pregnancy, which “occurs when a fertilised egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus”, as noted by the Mayo Clinic. This type of pregnancy cannot proceed normally, since the “fertilised egg can’t survive, and the growing tissue may cause life-threatening bleeding”.

Speaking to WWD, Fox addressed how in her new collection of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, she first shared that she had a miscarriage while pregnant with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. According to Fox, the experience was made even more difficult because she’d had an ectopic pregnancy years before the miscarriage.

“That experience was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analysed ‘Why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’” Fox said. “Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy, I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar.”

“But I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with,” she added, referring to Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.

The Jennifer’s Body star went on to describe the pain she felt due to the miscarriage, years after having an ectopic pregnancy. She also acknowledged how those feelings ultimately encouraged her poems.

“And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering. So I put it into a lot of writing,” she wrote.

Fox acknowledged that Kelly has also written about the experience through his music, before specifying that she’s now comfortable openly discussing the miscarriage.

“He’s written about them in his albums as well, he wrote a couple of songs about the miscarriage,” she said. “So it just felt like something that I could address publicly because it’s been addressed in one way through him, so I have a space to express as well.”

With Fox’s comments in mind, it appears that one of Kelly’s previous performances was dedicated to the baby he and his partner lost after the miscarriage. While taking the stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards to perform his song, “Twin Flame,” he said he’d written the tune for his “wife”. Shortly after that, he added: “And this is for our unborn child.”

Following the event in May 2022, he took to X – formerly known as Twitter – to reflect on his performance. “Broke my heart to sing the end of that song,” he wrote. He later added: “I recorded twin flame two years ago today, the second half came a year later. Beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for you tonight.”

Kelly also previously shared the story behind his 2022 song, “Twin Flame”, in which a heartbeat sound can be heard in the background. According to the rapper, the song was originally titled “One Day and 10 Weeks”.

“Then I made a song called ‘Last November.’ Neither expressed the sadness we experienced from what I will leave private,” he wrote in a zine that accompanied his 2022 album, Mainstream Sellout. “And I circled back to [‘Twin Flame’] and decided to add on to the story. Our story.”

Following the release of Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, the Transformers star went on to reflect on the miscarriage during an appearance on Good Morning America. “I had never been through anything like that before in my life,” she said. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both [Kelly and I]. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate: ‘What does this mean? Why did this happen?”

Before beginning her relationship with Kelly, Fox and her former husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green, welcomed three children: Noah, 11, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, seven. Meanwhile, Kelly shares a 14-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex Emma Cannon.