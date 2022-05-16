Machine Gun Kelly has fans questioning whether he and Megan Fox are married and growing their family after he revealed the song he sang at the Billboard Music Awards was dedicated to their “unborn child”.

On Sunday 15 May, the singer took to the stage to perform Twin Flame during the awards show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While on stage, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said he’d written the song for his “wife”. “I wrote this song for my wife,” he said, before adding shortly after: “And this is for our unborn child.”

On social media, the dedication prompted both excitement and confusion among fans, with many questioning whether the couple, who is engaged, are married and expecting a child together.

“So Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are married and expecting a child? Is that what this means?” one person asked, while another said: “So was that Machine Gun Kelly announcing that Megan is pregnant or was he just talking about their future child???”

The couple announced their engagement in January, however, it has not been reported whether they have tied the knot.

During the performance, the singer also reflected on the inspiration behind the song, with Machine Gun Kelly telling the crowd: “I wrote this song two years ago exactly today, played it for her. It’s just all the trip. It’s all meant to be. It’s really cool because it’s a Lunar eclipse tonight. It’s a full moon. It’s her birthday tomorrow.”

Kelly’s comments come after he revealed on the red carpet that he planned to celebrate Fox’s birthday during the night, with the singer, who wore a spiked outfit and a $30,000 manicure at the awards show, telling a reporter: “It’s my fiancée’s birthday at midnight so we’re celebrating her wonderful life being here on Planet Earth.”

MGK and Megan Fox pose on red carpet (Getty Images)

While posing on the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony, Fox, who wore a black strapless David Koma gown with long sleeves, debuted a new wispy bang hairstyle.

As of now, neither Fox nor Machine Gun Kelly have clarified his comments.