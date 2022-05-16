Machine Gun Kelly has made his latest fashion statement with a $30,000 manicure on the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

On Sunday 15 May, the singer, 32, and his fiancée Megan Fox, 36, arrived on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For the occasion, Machine Gun Kelly, who is performing during the awards ceremony and is nominated for top rock artist, wore a spiked cropped black suit jacket over a bedazzled black bodysuit. He completed the look with black spiked pants and studded black boots.

The singer made an additional statement with his nails, which featured 10 carats of diamonds worth $30,000 and which took 10 hours to make, Marrow Fine jewellery founder Jillian Sassone and his manicurist, Nails of LA founder Brittney Boyce, told People.

“Creating MGK’s diamond nails was a natural progression of where nail art and jewellery intersect,” Sassone told the outlet. “Brittney and I have worked on several photo shoots together and we share a lot of synergy from our work ethic to our art. I always feel energised after brainstorming sessions with her because we push each other on what’s possible in jewellery and nail art.”

Fox also debuted a new look ahead of the awards ceremony, with the Transformers star arriving on the red carpet with wispy bangs.

The actor wore a black strapless David Koma gown with long sleeves which featured rhinestone-encrusted flowers.

MGK wears $30,000 manicure on red carpet (Getty Images)

While posing on the red carpet, the couple enjoyed themselves, with Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, at one point kneeling and pretending to snap photos of Fox.

MGK takes pretend photos of Megan Fox on the red carpet (Getty Images)

The singer also revealed that he would be celebrating Fox throughout the night, as it will be her birthday at midnight.

MGK and Megan Fox pose on red carpet at Billboard Music Awards (Getty Images)

“It’s my fiancée’s birthday at midnight so we’re celebrating her wonderful life being here on Planet Earth,” he said.