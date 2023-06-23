Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Minnesota Twins may have beat the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, but it’s the daughter of team manager Rocco Baldelli that people can’t stop talking about.

On Thursday (22 June), Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli brought his two-year-old daughter, Louisa, into his office, where he discussed the team’s win during the postgame press conference.

However, it seemed the toddler kept herself entertained by all the baseballs in the room and adorably handing each one she found to her dad.

In a video shared by the Minnesota Twins Twitter account, Louisa can be seen peeking out of the corner to hand her dad baseball after baseball. Baldelli was already holding a pile of round balls, presumably brought to him by his daughter.

“Baby Baldelli just wanted to play during her dad’s press conference,” they captioned the tweet.

Another video captured Louisa ducking below a desk in the corner of her father’s office, where a bag of baseballs was stored. As Baldelli spoke to reporters about pitcher Joe Ryan’s shut out performance during Thursday’s game, he said “Thank you” to Louisa for each baseball.

“Ok, this is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. Louisa Baldelli getting involved in the post game presser,” tweeted reporter Audra Martin.

In one video shared by MLB reporter Do-Hyoung Park, Louisa’s tiny hand could also be seen peeking out from below her dad, who was already holding a pile of baseballs brought to him by his daughter. “Baseball after baseball after baseball from Louisa,” Park captioned his tweet.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Louisa’s viral appearance at the press conference, while others noted how the father-daughter interaction is almost a daily occurrence for parents with toddlers.

“This is adorable,” one person tweeted.

“Tell me you have a toddler without telling me you have a toddler,” another user said.

“All dads out there understand this and it gets you in the feels watching this,” a third person wrote.

Some people were simply impressed by how many baseballs Baldelli could hold after being given each one by Louisa, writing: “I now need to know how many baseballs he can hold.”

At the end of the press conference, Park reported that Baldelli was given a total of nine baseballs, sitting in a pile in his lap.