Parents are obsessed with Ms. Rachel’s back-to-school collaboration with Elmo

Toddler parents are fawning over Ms. Rachel’s new video collaboration with the beloved Sesame Street character, Elmo.

The fun-loving creator – known for her educational YouTube videos for children – took to her Instagram on August 14 to share a picture from her recent playdate. “NEW BESTIES ALERT,” the caption read. “Elmo and @msrachelforlittles had the best playdate ever! Ms. Rachel even brought Elmo his own headband! Elmo feels so special.”

In the 41-year-old’s post, she was pictured with the fluffy red puppet, smiling as they sported the same pink knotted hair accessory. The social media post was in promotion of Ms. Rachel’s new YouTube for children heading back to school soon.

The hour-long collaboration was then uploaded on August 15. In the video, the two stars were taped singing together as they prepped pre-schoolers and kindergarteners with learning skills before their first day. Elmo started by revealing his morning “get ready with me,” emphasizing the importance of keeping children to a routine.

The pair sang songs, taught math games, identified rhymes, and played with colors. To finish the video, Ms. Rachel candidly characterized her first day of school experiences, offering advice to the young students.

“I got to school and my teacher was really nice too. There were lots of fun new things to play with and fun new friends at school,” she told her viewers. “There’s always a grown up there to help you. I had such a great first day at school and then my mommy came to pick me up.”

“I was so happy to see her and we went home again. I know you’re going to do great in school. I’m so happy to see how you’re growing and learning,” she added.

Nearly 330,000 viewers rushed to watch the video within the first four hours after it was posted. Meanwhile, parents flooded the comments sections of Ms. Rachel’s Instagram, obsessing over the Elmo cameo and predicting the happiness of their children once they watched the video for themselves.

One mother wrote: “My child is gonna LOSE HER S***.”

“This already went triple platinum in my house,” another user confessed, while a third person admitted: “Forget the baby I’m going to lose it!!!”

“Ms. Rachel and Elmo? On one screen ? My baby is going to go crazzzzyyyyyy omg omg,” one excited Instagram user said.

Another woman quipped: “And just like that, I’ve lost my child for good. This will be the point of no return.”

Ms. Rachel’s crossover with Elmo comes two months after the creator received backlash for posting a Pride Month video on her page. On June 2, the children’s educator shared a video, wishing everyone a “Happy Pride Month.”

“Happy Pride to all our wonderful families and friends. This month and every month I celebrate you. I’m so glad you’re here. I’m so glad you’re exactly who you are,” she said.

“To those who are going to comment they can’t watch the show anymore because of this support, no worries and much love your way. God bless. I am not chasing fame or views. I’m standing strong in love.”

Soon after she uploaded her video message, online haters left negative messages, shaming her for her support for Pride Month. What’s more, parents with children argued that Ms. Rachel’s post wasn’t appropriate for children.

Despite all the hate, Ms. Rachel refused to apologize. “I’ve shared some prayers on here before and said, ‘God bless,’ and that’s because my faith is really important to me. And it’s also one reason why I love every neighbor,” she proclaimed in a June 3 follow-up post.