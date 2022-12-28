Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother has received hundreds of messages of support after sharing her upset over Christmas with her family this year.

Mary Yang, from Michigan, shared a TikTok that she captioned: “I know I’m not the only mom who woke up Christmas moning with not a single present under the tree for them as you watched your kids and husband unwrap the presents you spent all month stressing over.”

In the clip, she is seen making an unimpressed face and added the captions #christmassuckseveryyear and #momlife.

Many viewers replied to Mary’s post saying they had dealt with similar situations in their own families.

“Thank you for this post,” one wrote. “I felt less alone in the world.”

“My nephew noticed and asked why Santa didn’t bring me anything while the family all sat in silence with laps full of gifts,” another commented.

One person said their father-in-law once spotted her lack of gifts and told her husband to make sure it never happened again.

“This happened to me,” another said. “It wasn’t that I didn’t get a gift, it’s that no one even noticed I didn’t have a gift.”

“Worst feeling in the world,” one sympathised. “Feeling unseen, unimportant and undervalued.”

Anther said: “I opened up a single perfume I bought for myself after everyone was finished. Nobody saw. Not going to lie, I cried today... It was a rough one.”

Mary Yang claimed she didn’t receive any gifts for Christmas (TikTok)

Several women claimed they had divorced their husbands due to their lack of consideration, citing similar incidents at Christmas as having a role in their decisions.

“Best Christmas gift ever,” one divorcee joked.

“I had a guy like that for 10 years... left and got happy doing for myself then met a man who adores me and has never forgotten me for any occasion,” another said.

Ms Yang later shared an update and said she’d been made to feel “so happy” by the “positive and uplifting comments” that had been left on her post.

“It really sucks that for most of us, it’s so normal,” she said. “But we also know that as a mum, our kids come first.”

She clarified that her original post had been about “one day” in her life, and explained why it felt like such a big deal that her husband hadn’t got her anything for Christmas.

“We’ve been married for seven years, together for almost 10, and my husband has never really got me anything for any occasion.”

“Of course I’ve mentioned it to him that it bugs me,” she continued. “But after having kids I just try to focus [on them].”