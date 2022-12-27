Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A grandmother has been named the “coolest grandma” by TikTok for giving her grandchildren a big surprise at Christmas.

A video posted by TikTok account @Helloquadruplets, which is managed by parents Dayna and Colby Childress, showed five children opening up their “suspiciously large” Christmas presents.

The children – comprising the couple’s eldest son Lincoln and their quadruplets, Simon, Willis, Willow and Otto – are seen tearing the wrapping paper off boxes almost as tall as themselves.

Text over the clip read: “When grandma gives suspiciously large gifts.”

It is later revealed that the quadruplets received toddler-sized dodgem or bumper cars from their grandmother for the festive occasion.

They are filmed playing in the little red and pink cars and bumping into each other while screaming with excitement.

In the caption, their parents wrote: “I did not expect that.”

The video has garnered more than 38.8 million views and tens of thousands of comments as followers expressed how much they loved the idea.

Commenters praised the children’s grandmother for giving the “genius” gifts, with many saying that they would have loved to receive a dodgem car too.

“Grandma is the MVP (Most Valuable Player),” one person wrote, while another said the video of the children enjoying themselves on Christmas day was “perfection”.

A third said: “Gramma [sic] wins Christmas!”

Another person added: “Especially what grandmas are made for. The kids look delighted. What a special moment! Cherish this.”

Another video posted to the @Helloquadruplets account showed one of the children sitting in his dodgem car while leaning sideways as it slowly spun around, apparently refusing to leave the mini vehicle.

One person said he was “super chilling his way to 2023”, while another commented: “He said, ‘I love this thing and I’m never leaving’. Super cute. All those precious babies!”