Myleene Klass has celebrated “changing history” after the government announced plans to better support women who miscarry while pregnant.

For the last four years, the former Hear’Say singer has been backing changes to the Women’s Health Strategy in Parliament. This included a call to ensure women will not have to suffer up to three miscarriages before receiving help – an issue sensitive to Klass due to her personal experience with miscarriage.

On Saturday (22 July), the Department of Health and Social Care announced a package of new measures to "boost the health and wellbeing of women and girls", including a pilot scheme that will see medical intervention for women after every miscarriage.

As the pledge was made, Klass, 45, shared a picture to Instagram of herself and Labour MP Olivia Blake stood outside the Houses of Parliament celebrating the win.

In the photo, Klass is wearing a yellow power suit while Black wears a floral dress, with the two campaigners holding signs that read “we did it” and “miscarriage matters”.

“WE DID IT!!!!” the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star captioned her lengthy post. “We have changed the law and therein, history! The world is officially a better place for women and their families because we never gave up.

“I met @oliviablake_mp filming my Bafta nominated Miscarriage documentary. We were both battered and bruised from our MC experiences but from that moment we joined forces and I became a campaigner for change to Miscarriage law and women’s health care.”

She continued: “Women’s health has always been a contentious, almost invisible issue. Miscarriage is the final taboo, dismissed as ‘one of those things’ or ‘it wasn’t meant to be’. I now know that not to be the case. Change has to come from the top, from Government. Who knew our wombs are owned by Westminster?!”

Klass then explained what the new law meant and how baby loss charity Tommy’s would be helping going forward. This includes more support for those experiencing miscarriage, retraining medical staff to handle the issue and updated guidelines for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

“That’s the official line,” she continued, “The personal side of this is 4 miscarriages along, pouring the heartache and frustration into fierce campaigning HAS WORKED. We have changed the future for so many mothers to be and babies to come.

“This will all take time, but it’s officially confirmed and will be actioned… I wanted my children to see their mother turn her pain into power and the babies I never got to hold, to know they chose a mother who would fight to have their voices somehow heard. I never dreamed those voices would resonate into the history books and their legacy would be the most powerful of all, real change.”

Klass has tirelessly campaigned for better support for those who miscarry (PA)

The changes come after a published pregnancy loss review, which looked at improving NHS gynaecology and maternity care.

Minister for women’s health Maria Caulfield said: “Our work continues to support women through the agony of pregnancy loss… We will keep working and investing so girls and women across the country can benefit from the world-class healthcare they deserve.”

Earlier this month, Klass had spoken out defiantly in support of the proposed changes to the law, saying that the government did not “deserve power” if it failed to implement them.

“A health secretary and a health department and a government that doesn’t look after the people, that is in a position and empowered to do so, doesn’t deserve to hold [onto] that power,” she said.