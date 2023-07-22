Fans defend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid breakup rumours

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have come to the defense of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid rumours the royal pair split up.

Following the release of the Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, speculation started that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who tied the knot in 2018 – may not be as solid as they once were. According to Entertainment Tonight, reports circulated that the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex had gotten a hotel room for space and time away from his wife.

On 18 July, RadarOnline reported on Harry and Meghan’s rocky patch, claiming the two are “taking time apart”. An insider alleged to the outlet: “They’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world.”

When Harry and Meghan’s $20m deal with Spotify came to an end last month, the rumours circulated once more. Bloomberg reported on Meghan’s difficulty in choosing guests to come on the show. Meanwhile, Harry wanted to bring on Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Mark Zuckerberg, but executives weren’t up for it.

However, a separate source told Page Six that the duo is still together and happily married. Kati Nicholl, author of The New Royals, told ET: “My experience with Harry and Meghan – whenever I’ve been with them as a couple, who are very, very close – [have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic.”

“However, there have been rumours circulating in recent months that the fallout from Spare, which is pretty epic for Prince Harry who had Britain really turned against him, his home country; he’s really not welcomed here,” she said. “[The book has] left a bad taste in people’s mouths. It’s further alienated him from his friends and his family and I think, inevitably, that has put a strain on them.”

While the false narratives continue to surround the married pair, fans are shooting down the speculation on social media.

One royal fan tweeted: “Please know that I‘m a big fan of Meghan since her Suits time and of Prince Harry since his early years. My mother was a fan of his mom as I am. I joined Twitter only in January bc I was looking for a way to defend and support them. It‘s so good to know that we are not alone.”

Twitter users united, forming a group called “American Sussex squad” in support of Prince Harry and Meghan.

“American Sussex squad stan for Harry and Meghan only, nobody cares about the rest of those drab castle dwellers on that salty island,” one fan proclaimed.

Another person added: “This is why I stan Harry and Meghan. The nastiest, most connected, powerful people and institutions are doing all they can to end them. But H & M are still standing. Would you be?”

Harry and Meghan met on a blind date in July 2016 and were married in May 2018. They share two children: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, four, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, two.

The Independent has contacted the Sussexes for comment.