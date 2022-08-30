Jump to content
New parents ‘bear brunt’ of inflation as price of nappies soars by 60 per cent, research finds

Food prices also continue to rocket across the UK due to the soaring cost of living

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 30 August 2022 12:03
New parents are bearing the brunt of the burgeoning rate of inflation as the price of nappy products soared by up to 60 per cent in less than three months, research has found.

New analysis by Assosia reveals that more than 90 Pampers products became more expensive in the 12 weeks leading up to 19 August.

This increase has affected both its 24-pack of Baby-Dry Night Nappy Pants (Size 6), which rose from £5 in Asda stores to £8, and its 12-unit multipack of New Baby Sensitive Baby Wipes, which surged from £11 to £15 in Morrisons – an increase of more than 36 per cent.

The analysts also found that single packs of Aqua Pure Baby Wipes in Sainsbury’s and jumbo packs of the same item in Tesco rose by around a quarter.

The research, produced for The Grocer magazine, also revealed that the average price of a pint of semi-skimmed milk had increased by almost two-thirds when compared with the same time last year.

Other products impacted by the price hikes were cheddar cheese (up 39 per cent), butter (33 per cent), and pitta bread, savoy cabbage and ready-made vegetarian lasagne, the respective costs of which had all risen by 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, a 400g block of own-brand medium-strength cheddar had risen by £2.80 in Asda, £3.42 in Morrisons, £2.40 in Sainsbury’s and £2.85 in Tesco.

The cost of in-house packs of Maris Piper potatoes, Bodyform sanitary towels and Yorkshire Tea were all found to have risen by a fifth.

The news comes as food prices continue to rocket across the UK due to the soaring cost of living, Brexit and a cost of living crisis.

Supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine and labour pressures have also added to costs in food production, which are now being fed back to shoppers.

The cost of food is now at its highest rate since 2009, adding to rising costs for gas, electricity and petrol.

