A member of the public walks past a mural depicting Conservative party leader hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in Belfast, Northern Ireland

Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss has been accused of “flip-flopping” on aiding families amid spiking energy bills, causing them “unnecessary worry”, Labour said.

“This flip-flopping by Liz Truss, floating one policy idea after another, is causing the country unnecessary worry about their bills,” Labour said.

Neither Ms Truss nor her opponent Rishi Sunak have detailed their full plans to assist households struggling with sky-high prices as the race to replace Boris Johnson in No 10 enters its final week.

The Liberal Democrats have said it is “frightening” the UK government is “doing nothing” on the energy crisis.

Nearly one in four adults are planning not to turn the heating on during winter to save on bills - with this figure rising for those with children under 18, a new poll showed.

“That is terryfing, when you think about the health effects that could have for a family,” Lib Dem spokesperson Christine Jarine said.

The energy price cap is due to increase by another 80 per cent in October, sending bills soaring once again.