Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss has been accused of “flip-flopping” on aiding families amid spiking energy bills, causing them “unnecessary worry”, Labour said.
“This flip-flopping by Liz Truss, floating one policy idea after another, is causing the country unnecessary worry about their bills,” Labour said.
Neither Ms Truss nor her opponent Rishi Sunak have detailed their full plans to assist households struggling with sky-high prices as the race to replace Boris Johnson in No 10 enters its final week.
The Liberal Democrats have said it is “frightening” the UK government is “doing nothing” on the energy crisis.
Nearly one in four adults are planning not to turn the heating on during winter to save on bills - with this figure rising for those with children under 18, a new poll showed.
“That is terryfing, when you think about the health effects that could have for a family,” Lib Dem spokesperson Christine Jarine said.
The energy price cap is due to increase by another 80 per cent in October, sending bills soaring once again.
Liz Truss ‘flip-flopping’ on energy bills causing ‘unnecessary worry’ – Labour
Liz Truss’s “flip-flopping” on support for families staring at skyrocketing energy bills is causing them “unnecessary worry”, Labour has said.
The opposition accused the Tory leadership frontrunner and her rival Rishi Sunak of lacking a plan to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.
Neither Ms Truss nor Mr Sunak have spelled out exactly how they would further support households this winter with days to go before one of them is named as Boris Johnson’s successor.
Read the full report here:
Liz Truss ‘flip-flopping’ on energy bills causing ‘unnecessary worry’ – Labour
The Tory leadership frontrunner has refused to announce her full plan to assist households struggling with sky-high prices before the contest is over.
Good morning! Welcome to our coverage of UK politics for Tuesday 30 August.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies