Mother says hospital staff was ‘in disbelief’ when her baby was born with teeth

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has shared how hospital staff were in “disbelief” when her baby, Dawson, was born with teeth.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, Jordan Bloss-Wilson, showed her child when he was a newborn. As the baby was yawning, two teeth could be seen at the bottom of his mouth.

The mother said her peers were surprised by Dawson’s birth in the text over the video, writing: “When your baby is born with teeth and all the hospital staff is in disbelief [because] they’ve never seen this before.”

In the caption, she also pinpointed a statistic regarding how often babies are born with teeth, writing: “Two truths and a lie game will have nothing on this kid. This happens 1 out of every 2,000 births. “

Teeth that are present when a baby is born are called natal teeth, according to Stanford Medicine Children’s Health. Usually, these teeth are not “fully developed and may have a weak root.”. They are also different from neonatal teeth, which “erupt in the child’s mouth during the first month of life”.

As noted by Jordan, babies being born with teeth isn’t super common. A study conducted by the Journal of National Medical Association found that natal teeth occur in approximately 1 in 2,000 to 1 in 3,000 births. Research also found that natal teeth come in pairs and that the eruption of more than two teeth is rare.

In the comments of Jordan’s video, which has more than 18.6m views, TikTok users explained how they could relate to the situation and poked fun at their own relatives who were born with natal teeth.

“I was born with some teeth,” one wrote. “Everyone called me a little gremlin baby.”

“I was born with a tooth and my mom said all I would do is cry,” another said.

A third added:” They almost threw my little sister when they saw she was born with teeth.”

Other people made jokes about the foods that Dawson could eat, as a newborn, and confessed how they’d react to a baby with natal teeth.

“I’d 100 per cent be scared of my own baby,” one wrote.

“Skip the milk, that baby wants a cheeseburger!,” another joke, while a third person added: “[At that point], he can eat cheese and grapes.”

In a follow up video, Jordan answered some of the questions that viewers asked her about Dawson. She noted that while her son has bitten her while breastfeeding, she still didn’t get his teeth taken out.

“The dentist told me that it’s best to leave them alone if they can,” she said. “We just kind of monitored them and made sure that the gum was wrapped around the tooth properly, and they ended up tightening up. And I’m glad we didn’t pull them because that would have been a lot of unnecessary medication and probably a lot of pain for him.”

The Independent has contacted Jordan for comment.