‘Building an army’: Fans in disbelief after Nick Cannon expecting 12th child

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Social media users have hilariously responded to the news that Nick Cannon has a 12th child on the way.

The radio host is reportedly expecting a baby with DJ Abby De La Rosa, with whom he already shares one-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion.

Pregnant De La Rosa appeared to confirm Cannon is the father of her unborn baby in a post shared to her Instagram story.

Under a meme captioned, “one night with a Libra can turn into three-four years...be careful”, De La Rosa wrote: “Damn! Lol one night turned into four years and three kids real quick.”

The news comes the same week that Cannon confirmed he is expecting his 11th child with model Alyssa Scott.

Fans have been quick to respond to De La Rosa’s announcement, with many expressing their shock at Cannon’s growing brood.

Responding to a tweet about the world population nearing eight billion, one person wrote: “I think we know who to blame.”

Another responded: “It’s Nick Cannon.”

“We have a population crisis and it’s because of Nick Cannon,” a third person said.

Another wrote: “He saw birth rates were going down and made it his mission for them to go up.”

One Twitter user joked that Cannon had inspired the important questions they would ask a potential suitor. “First date questions: are you currently expecting a child with Nick Cannon?”

Some people congratulated the rapper on the news. “Man, congrats on your 12th kid big dawg. Another troop to the army,” one person said.

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He has three children with Brittany Bell; Golden, four, Powerful, one and Rise, one month.

He also shared one-month-old daughter, Onyx with LaNisha Cole, and a three-month old son, Legendary, with Bre Tiesi.