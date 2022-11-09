Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa has seemingly confirmed that she’s welcoming her third child with Nick Cannon, making the television host a soon-to-be father of 12.

On her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the DJ posted a quote that appeared to reference Cannon, who she shares her 16-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion, with. The reshared post on her page reads: “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years…be careful.”

In the caption, De La Rosa seemingly addressed Cannon, whose astrological sign is Libra, and appeared to confirm that he’s the father of her third baby.

“Damn! Lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick,” she wrote. “I see no lies here smh, y’all be safe out there.”

Prior to sharing these hints on her Instagram Story, De La Rosa publicly announced that she was pregnant in June. However, as she’s continued to share posts with Cannon and their two children over the last few months, she had not yet publicly confirmed that he was the father of her child.

Last month, she opened up about her motherhood and her pregnancy journey on Instagram, with the former radio personality sharing one photo of her baby bump and another of her two children.

“I’m excited to continue to build each child up in love, truth and encouragement. To offer them and myself grace and forgiveness,” she wrote in the caption. “To teach them how to be self-controlled and humble towards each other. And to seek to serve one another in love!”

In September, De La Rosa also spoke out about her “polyamorous” relationship with Cannon, during an episode of the Lovers and Friends podcast.

“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” she said. “I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood. Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”

(hiabbydelarosa/Instagram)

De La Rosa’s latest comments about the father of her third baby comes days after Cannon confirmed that he’s expecting his 11th child. On Instagram, model Alyssa Scott celebrated her baby with the Wild N’ Host host, calling the pregnancy a “MIRACLE & a BLESSING”. In December 2021, Cannon and Scott’s baby Zen died at five months old after suffering from a rare brain tumour.

In addition to his children with Scott and De La Rosa, the rapper shares 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He has three children, Golden, four, Powerful, one, and Rise, one month, with Brittany Bell. He also shares his one-month-old daughter, Onyx, with LaNisha Cole, and three-month-old son, Legendary, with Bre Tiesi.