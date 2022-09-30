Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Cannon has just welcomed his 10th child, only two weeks after the birth of his ninth.

On Friday, the 41-year-old rapper announced the arrival of his son, Rise Messiah Cannon, his third child with model Brittany Bell, on Instagram. In his post, Cannon shared a video of Bell’s “Blessingway,” an event where family members came together to celebrate her pregnancy. He also posted a photo of the pair at home with their two children, standing in front of balloons that spell out “Rise”.

In the lengthy caption of his post, Cannon addressed his gratitude for God and for all the “loving individuals” in his life.

“Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps,” he wrote. “He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable.”

“But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life,” the Masked Singer host continued.

He then addressed how “grateful” he was for Bell and described how she’s been the “the matriarch energy in [his] time of need”.

“@missbbell has been the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey,” he added. “She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general. For our third child she told me she didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones! I am learning that is the best GIFT!”

The TV host then said that Bell taught him what a “BlessingWay” was and how it was a “powerful” way to honour their child’s arrival.

“As you can see in the video, a bunch of powerful prayer warriors interceding for our new child’s entrance to Earth! And boy did we need it!,” he wrote.

He also shared details about Bell’s delivery process, writing: “Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy.”

Cannon concluded by thanking Bell for his child, who is a“fellow little Libra”, and expressing how much he loves her and their “incredible family”.

Along with Rise, Bell and Cannon share two children, Golden, five, and Powerful, one. In 2021, the musician welcomed twins, Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and one son, Zen, who passed away of a brain tumour last December, with Alyssa Scott. He also has 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The birth of Cannon’s tenth child came only a few weeks after his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, entered the world. The child, with model LaNisha Cole, was born on 14 September.

When announcing his daughter’s birth on Instagram earlier this month, Cannon talked about how online critics have questioned him for his views on monogamy and how many children he has. He told his followers that he’s done trying to “define” himself to “the world.”

“I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be,” he wrote in the caption. “Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty.”

He said he has “tough skin” and told social media users to direct their “criticism” towards him, not the mothers of his children.

“As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength,” Cannon added. “So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children.”