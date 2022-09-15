Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Cannon is a father once again.

The Masked Singer host welcomed his ninth child, daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, on 14 September with model LaNisha Cole.

“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON,” he captioned his Instagram post on Wednesday. Along with the caption, Cannon shared a black and white photo of the parents holding their newborn baby while in the hospital.

“Once again today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth,” he continued. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

“In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension. We all learn so much from these Angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says.”

This is the ninth child for Nick Cannon, who announced on 24 August that he’s expecting another child with model Brittany Bell, their third together. In July, the Wild N’ Out host welcomed his eighth baby with model Bre Tiesi.

Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and two children, Golden, five, and Powerful, one, with Brittany Bell. In 2021, he welcomed twins, Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and one son, Zen, who passed away of a brain tumour last December, with Alyssa Scott.

Critics online have often called out Cannon for his views on monogamy and his growing number of children. The rapper preempted any unsolicited opinions by telling social media users to direct their “criticism” towards him, rather than the mothers of his children.

“I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be,” he said. “Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty.”

Cannon added: “As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children.”

The father of nine also had some kind words to share about Onyx’s mother, LaNisha Cole.

“[She] is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood,” he said. “Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted. As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns…Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding.”

Although Cannon’s personal relationships have received much attention online, the rapper recently admitted that he’d “never judge someone” for how many children they have. During a recent appearance on the All The Way with Shelley Wade Podcast, Cannon admitted that he’s “failed miserably” at monogamy in relationships.

“I’m a hopeless romantic at the end of the day, so I love the concept, I love the ceremony of it,” he explained. “I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships, but God ain’t done with me. We’re going to figure it out.”

Meanwhile, Abby De La Rosa, who shares two children with Cannon, described her relationship with the singer as “polyamorous” on an episode of the Lovers and Friends podcast on Tuesday (13 September).

“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” said the DJ, who is expecting her third child with Cannon. “I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood. Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”