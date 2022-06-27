Nick Cannon says he’s ‘failed miserably’ at monogamy in his relationships

Nick Cannon is speaking out about his previous relationships and how he’s “failed miserably” at monogamy.

The 41-year-old television host discussed if he’d ever consider getting married again while appearing on All The Way with Shelley Wade Podcast. Although he’s become known for his various public relationships, Cannon has only been married once. In 2008, he tied the knot with Mariah Carey. The pair got divorced in 2016.

Although Cannon said that he loves the idea of getting married, he also confessed that he hasn’t been very successful when it comes to both “monogamy and relationships”.

“I’m a hopeless romantic at the end of the day, so I love the concept, I love the ceremony of it,” he explained. “I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships, but God ain’t done with me. We’re going to figure it out.”

When asked what “deciding factor” would get him to walk down the aisle again, Cannon said that as he has been growing into “a man,” he wants someone who can “stand by” him.

“I think as I’m growing, I probably had a few midlife crises in my life,” the Wild N’ Out host continued. “I’m liking the man that I’m growing into and I feel like someone who will understand me and can stand by me.”

Cannon emphasised that if he was dating someone who could be with him throughout his “chaos and toxicity,” then that is a person he’d want to spend the rest of his life with.

“And if I can ever find somebody that knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I can rock with for life,” he added.

Cannon is notably the father of seven, whom he shares with several different women. He shares 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with Carey, and two children, Golden, five, and Powerful, one, with Brittany Bell. In 2021, he welcomed twins, Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and one son, Zen, who passed away of a brain tumour last December, with Alyssa Scott.

He confirmed in January that he’ll be expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

The comedian has not been shy about sharing his thoughts about marriage and monogamy. In February, during an appearance onThe Language of Love Podcast with Dr Laura Bernman, Cannon said that someone is only “not single” when they’re married and that monogamy is not “healthy” in any relationship.

“Married is not single. When you allow the government and paperwork to come in and say, ‘This is a bond, this is a covenant, that is honoured among multiple people throughout the land,’ you’re not single,” he explained.

“You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, ‘We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don’t want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,’ and I don’t feel like that’s healthy,” he added. “I don’t think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership.”