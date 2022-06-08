Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.

The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.

“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,” he said “Everything is an accusation.”

He went on to claim that Carey lived an extravagant life, as the singer it would cost the singer a lot of money just to leave her house.

“Mariah don’t step out of the house, it cost her $150,000, $200,000 just to talk out of the house,” he continued.

The Mask Singer host noted that some of the things his ex-wife paid for included “security, hair, makeup, and jets”.

He also acknowledged that throughout Carey’s expenses and success, as they were “building a partnership” together, he still felt pressured to be the “breadwinner” of the family.

“I’ve never dealt with these levels of numbers that now I’m 50/50 in,” he said. “And I ain’t no punk, so my ego is even telling me that I got to be a breadwinner too. I’m not a boy toy. I’ve been getting money.”

Cannon confessed that although Carey was making more money than him in the beginning of their marriage, he still worked towards earning more and paid the bills evenly with his former wife.

However, in order to understand their expenses throughout the marriage, he said that he spoke to “financial advisors and board members”.

Carey and Cannon got married in 2008, before finalising their divorce in 2016. The former couple still share 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Cannon is the father of seven, as he shares two children, Golden, five, and Powerful, one, with Brittany Bell. In 2021, he welcomed twins, Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and one son, Zen, who passed away of a brain tumour last December, with Alyssa Scott.

In January, Cannon confirmed that he will be having his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

The comedian was rumoured to have previously opened up about his marriage, as he released the song Alone last February, which samples Carey’s 1990 song Love Takes Time.

On social media, fans began to examine the lyrics and assumed that the song was Cannon’s way of expressing that he wanted Carey back.

However, during an episode of The Nick Cannon Show last February, via Billboard, Cannon denied these claims, before noting how his song was about owning up to his previous actions and mistakes.

“The song is really about reflection of, like, the process of when somebody — and men, we do this a lot — where you realize, ‘Man, I really messed up. I had probably the greatest situation, I had my dream girl and I messed it up,’” he said.

“So the song wasn’t really about trying to get her back, it was taking ownership of what I did as a man and owning my flaws and expressing it through song,” he added.