Nick Cannon says he’d ‘never judge someone’ based on how many children they have

Nick Cannon recently shared his perspective on monogamy and revealed that he’d “never judge someone” for how many children they have.

The 41-year-old television host talked candidly about his thoughts on relationships in a YouTube Live with R&B duo DVSN and Dr Tammy Nelson, author of Open Monogamy. During the conversation, Cannon was asked if he’d be “open to being with a woman who has the same amount of kids or baby fathers” that he has.

After acknowledging that he’s already “been with” people who have the same number of children as he does, he added that people don’t always get to “choose who [they] love”.

“My lifestyle only merits me to respect someone. I can’t say, ‘Oh, I gotta have it this way, you can’t have it that way,’” he explained. “I would just be a hypocrite to the whole thing. Now, am I going to I say I like it? Would I choose that? We also don’t really choose who we love or where our emotions take us.”

The Wild N’Out host said he’s “been involved with four, five, six children in a household at the same time” and how that has created “strong friendships” with his former partners. He also said that he’d “never” criticise anyone for how many children they had.

“It’s been some of the most lucrative and strong friendships and passionate relationships that I’ve ever had,” Cannon added. “I would never judge someone based off of the amount of children they had. Especially when they’re a great parent.”

Cannon is the notably the father of seven, whom he shares with several different women. He shares 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and two children, Golden, five, and Powerful, one, with Brittany Bell. In 2021, he welcomed twins, Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and one son, Zen, who passed away of a brain tumour last December, with Alyssa Scott. He announced in January that he’ll be welcoming his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

Elsewhere in conversation, Cannon addressed how he’s learned about the importance of “honesty” from his dating history and even confessed how he’s cheated and/or “been toxic” in his past relationships.

“I’ve practised monogamy,” he said. “I’ve been a cheater, I’ve been toxic. And at this point, even just trying to be the best self that I could possibly be and the best father…It all starts with honesty and stating…almost, one of my therapists calls it contingency, based off of what allows me to be the best me that I can possibly be. So I’m not coming to you lying, saying, ‘I was here, when I was really over there.’”

This isn’t the first time that Cannon has spoken out about his dating history. In June, he said that he hasn’t been very successful “when it comes to both “monogamy and relationships”.

“I’m a hopeless romantic at the end of the day, so I love the concept, I love the ceremony of it,” he explained, while appearing on All The Way with Shelley Wade Podcast. “I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships, but God ain’t done with me. We’re going to figure it out.”

Cannon also emphasised that as he’s continued to grow as a “man,” he hopes to find someone who can “stand by” him.

“I think as I’m growing, I probably had a few midlife crises in my life,” he added. “I’m liking the man that I’m growing into and I feel like someone who will understand me and can stand by me.”