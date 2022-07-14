Nick Cannon says Mariah Carey is his ‘fantasy love’

Nick Cannon has said he will “never have a love” like he did with Mariah Carey.

The TV host and rapper also disclosed that he would be open to a reunion with Kim Kardashian, another former flame, and that he is rooting for the SKIMS mogul to reconcile with Kanye West.

Cannon made the declarations in an appearance on The Hot Tee Talk Show on Wednesday (13 July).

Taking part in the podcast’s “Spin the Block” segment, which asks guests whether they would revisit their past relationships, Cannon had a firm stance on his ex-wife.

Cannon and Carey married in April 2008. In 2011 they welcomed twins, a boy named Moroccan and a girl named Monroe.

They share twins, Moroccan and Monroe (Getty Images)

The former couple separated and filed for divorce in 2014, before briefly reconciling in 2015. Their divorce was finalised in September 2016.

“That’s my fantasy love,” Cannon said of Carey. “That’s somebody I will always love. I will never have a love like I had with Mariah.”

“If I had the opportunity to, if it could be the way that it was, I’m there.”

Sharing the extent of his love for Carey, Cannon went on to reference some of her hit singles.

“Always be my baby! Don’t forget about us! We belong together!” he joked.

Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon dated in 2006 (Getty Images)

Cannon was also quizzed on his feelings towards Kardashian, whom he dated in 2006.

“This is controversial. She’s with my little bro,” he said.

Kardashian is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson.

“I don’t want to take credit for no one’s skills, but Pete Davidson is literally my little brother,” he continued.

“I put him on Wild ‘N Out. That’s my family. So, it was really interesting when I saw them together.”

Answering the burning question, Cannon confirmed that he would be open to a reconciliation with the reality TV star.

“It’s all love but I mean, that’s Kim Kardashian, I’d definitely spin [the block]. Shout out to my little bro but I would.

“I don’t know what that situation is. I’m not messy, I’m patient. let’s just say that.”

Cannon also weighed in on Kardashian’s previous relationship with Kanye West.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the Donda rapper in February 2021, nine years after they began dating in 2011.

“Those are two people who have both lost parents, who are in the public eye, who have always been ridiculed, it made so much sense and they were such a beautiful union,” Cannon said of West and Kardashian.

“I think I’m rooting for them to get back together because that would benefit the kids in a big way. But if not, they are still going to figure it out.

“Like Ye said, they’re having the best divorce ever. Those were his words,” he added, referencing lyrics from West’s single “Eazy”.

Cannon, who is notorious for fathering several children with different women, appeared on the podast wearing a sweatshirt with the word “DADDY” across the hood. Aside from his children with Carey, he has a son named Golden, five, and daughter named Powerful Queen, one, with model Brittany Bell.

He also shares one-year-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

He also had a seventh child with singer Alyssa Scott named Zen. Zen passed away in December 2021 to a brain tumour.