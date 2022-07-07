Nick Cannon wants everyone to know how much he loves his seven children and that it’s important for them to be friends, even if their respective mothers aren’t always in agreement with each other.

The 41-year-old musician discussed his relationship with his children’s mothers during an appearance on Power 106 FM, where he performed a freestyle rap that was a “message to all of [his] kids”. Beginning his rap by expressing his “love” for his children, Cannon also applauded his former girlfriends and ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

“I gotta say something to all of my kids, your daddy gonna love you whatever it is. Your mama’s a blessing, no question she is,” he rapped.

He went on to address how his past relationships and personal life has made headlines, referencing the “public opinions” that have been shared about his children’s mothers.

“She scared of public opinions and public affairs, but f*** what they talk about, f*** if we care,” he continued. “Girl you deserve everything that you have, birthing my babies, and I can’t imagine having to go through emotions and madness.”

According to the Wild “N Out host, even though he isn’t married to any of his children’s mothers, he’s always wanted to be “there” for them. He also shared that his children will “always be friends,” despite their mothers not always being in agreement with one another.

“But what is a ring but really a band? I got you for life, and I’ll always be there,” the television host sang. “All of my children will always be friends, even if their mamas not in agreeance. Cannon’s a gang and we an allegiance.”

The comedian shares 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and two children, Golden, five, and Powerful, one, with Brittany Bell.

In 2021, he welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and son, Zen, who passed away of a brain tumour in December 2021, with Alyssa Scott. In January 2022, he confirmed that he’ll be having his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

Cannon has previously suggested that he could be expecting more children down the line. While appearing in an episode of the Lip Service podcast in June, Cannon responded to speculation that he had “three babies on the way”.

In response, he joked, “when you say ‘on the way’, what count are you at?,” before adding: “Let’s just put it this way… the stork is on the way.”

When hosts Angela Yee and Gigi Maguire specifically asked if he was going to be welcoming three more children this year, he said: “I don’t know, it could be. If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…”

However, in May, he told E! News’ Daily Pop that he also considered getting a vasectomy and joked about not wanting to “populate the Earth completely”.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” he said. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”