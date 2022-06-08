Seven-time father Nick Cannon says he ‘might’ have three more babies in 2022

Nick Cannon has suggested that he has more children “on the way” to add to the seven children he already has.

The television host and comedian welcomed three babies in 2021 alone, two with Abby De La Rosa – who gave birth to twins Zion and Zillion in June 2021 – and and one with model Alyssa Scott.

In an episode of the Lip Service podcast released on Tuesday, Cannon responded to speculation that he now has “three babies on the way”.

He joked: “When you say ‘on the way’, what count are you at?”

Cannon then added: “Let’s just put it this way… the stork is on the way.”

Asked by hosts Angela Yee and Gigi Maguire if he is expecting to welcome three more children this year, he said: “I don’t know, it could be. If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…”

Cannon also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as two children with Brittany Bell, named Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen.

Scott gave birth to Cannon’s seventh child in June last year, but the 41-year-old host tearfully confirmed their baby boy died five months later from a brain tumour.

In January, Cannon confirmed he is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

He told the podcast that he became depressed following the loss of his son.

Despite initially announcing that he would be celibate in October 2021, Cannon said broke the celibacy because “I was in a weak state”.

“So December, especially right before Christmas, I started f***ing like crazy… But I was probably celibate for a month and a half strong. I was trying to do it. I had a new show, new energy, I was dealing with a lot.”

On Tuesday, De La Rosa confirmed she is pregnant again, but did not reveal who the father is.

She shared a short clip of herself sitting on a bed with balloons decorated with the word “BABY” and placed her hand near her baby bump.

In the caption of the post, she wrote: “IM [sic] PREGNANT. Another set of twins?”