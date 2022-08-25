Nick Cannon appears to announce 10th child in photoshoot with model Brittany Bell

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Cannon seems to have announced that he is expecting his 10th child.

In a new Instagram post on Wednesday (24 August), the 41-year-old radio and television host shared a video of a maternity photo shoot with model Brittany Bell, who is visibly pregnant in the images.

In the clip, the duo pose along with their two children Golden Sagon, five, and Powerful Queen, aged one, with Bell in outfits that display her baby bump.

“Time stopped and this happened…” Cannon captioned the post.

Bell and Cannon haven’t revealed the exact due date of the baby. Professional DJ Abby De La Rosa is currently pregnant with Cannon’s ninth child, due in October.

Last month, Cannon welcomed his eighth child, after model Bre Tiesi gave birth to their son Legendary Love Cannon.

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth,” the 31-year-old model wrote via Instagram. “This was the most humbling / limit-pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience.

“I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner.

“Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here.”

Along with photographs of her home birth, Tiesi also uploaded a vlog of her entire pregnancy journey.

Cannon is currently a father to seven children. He shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey; Golden “Sagon” and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and 13-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

His seventh child, Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Earlier this month, Cannon admitted to feeling guilty that he didn’t spend as much time with Zen before his death.

“One thing that keeps me up at night, there’s this heavy, heavy guilt with the fact that that I didn’t get to spend time – like I really wanted to – with Zen,” he said.