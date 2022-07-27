Bre Tiesi reveals her son with Nick Cannon’s unique name

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon have revealed their newborn baby’s name.

The pair, who announced that they welcomed Cannon’s eighth child into the world on Monday (25 July), told fans on Instagram that their son’s name is Legendary Love Cannon.

Tiesi posted a series of photographs on Instagram showing her and Cannon cradling the infant and beaming with a set of silver balloons in the background that spelt out “legendary”.

The other pictures showed them on a sofa with Legendary while being surrounded by white, blue and silver balloons, as well as a cake in the shape of an “L”.

Tiesi wrote in the caption: “WE MADE THIS @nickcannon !!”

Several hours after posting the baby’s name reveal, Tiesi also posted another series of close-up shots of Legendary, including a black and white photograph of his hand.

She wrote: “Legendary Love Cannon. Eight pounds 10 ounces. June 2 1:28am. Barely 48 hours old here.”

The 31-year-old model, who was previously married to quarterback Johnny Manziel, announced her pregnancy in November.

Legendary is her first child, while Cannon, 41, already shares six other children with four women.

The comedian is father to 10-year-old twins Mooccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; four-year-old Golden “Sagon” and one-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and 14-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De la Rosa.

Cannon also concieved a son with Alyssa Scott, but the baby, named Zen died aged five months last December after suffering from a rare brain tumour.

Tiesi shared a vlog of her pregnancy journey and home birth, describing it as the “most humbling / limit-pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience”.

She also praised Cannon for being there throughout the birth, adding: “Daddy showed the f up for us… I couldn’t of [sic] done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here.”