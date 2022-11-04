Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ryan Reynolds trolls Nick Cannon after host reveals he’s expecting baby number 11

‘We’re gonna need a bigger bottle,’ Reynolds said

Laura Hampson
Friday 04 November 2022 07:29
Comments
Ryan Reynolds and Nick Cannon star in Father's Day advert

Ryan Reynolds has trolled his friend Nick Cannon after the TV host revealed that he is expecting his 11th child.

On Thursday (3 November), it was revealed that Cannon was expecting his second child with Alyssa Scott.

In an Instagram post, Scott wrote, “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING,” followed by a white heart emoji.

Retweeting news of the announcement, Reynolds said: “We’re gonna need a bigger bottle.”

While Reynolds’ comment is of course a Jaws reference, it’s likely he’s also referring to the advert he and Cannon did for his Aviation Gin brand.

Recommended

For Father’s Day earlier this year, Reynolds teamed up with Cannon to promote the Deadpool actor’s gin brand, joking about making a cocktail called “The Vasectomy”.

In the advert, Cannon said: “Lord knows I need one.”

Once the drink was made, Reynolds said: “​​I’ll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids.” In response, Cannon gave a deadpan look at the camera and said: “I have eight.”

Since the advert’s release, Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively revealed the couple are pregnant again and expecting their fourth child.

Meanwhile, Cannon has welcomed two more children: a girl with model LaNisha Cole, and a boy with model Brittany Bell.

Bell is the mother of two of Cannon’s other children, son Golden Sagon, six, and daughter, Powerful Queen, one.

He shares one-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa, and a three-month-old son, Legendary Love, with model Bre Tiesi.

Recommended

He also shares 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

This will be Cannon’s second child with Alyssa Scott, the first of whom, Zen, died at five months old in December 2021.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in