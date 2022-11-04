Ryan Reynolds trolls Nick Cannon after host reveals he’s expecting baby number 11
‘We’re gonna need a bigger bottle,’ Reynolds said
Ryan Reynolds has trolled his friend Nick Cannon after the TV host revealed that he is expecting his 11th child.
On Thursday (3 November), it was revealed that Cannon was expecting his second child with Alyssa Scott.
In an Instagram post, Scott wrote, “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING,” followed by a white heart emoji.
Retweeting news of the announcement, Reynolds said: “We’re gonna need a bigger bottle.”
While Reynolds’ comment is of course a Jaws reference, it’s likely he’s also referring to the advert he and Cannon did for his Aviation Gin brand.
For Father’s Day earlier this year, Reynolds teamed up with Cannon to promote the Deadpool actor’s gin brand, joking about making a cocktail called “The Vasectomy”.
In the advert, Cannon said: “Lord knows I need one.”
Once the drink was made, Reynolds said: “I’ll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids.” In response, Cannon gave a deadpan look at the camera and said: “I have eight.”
Since the advert’s release, Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively revealed the couple are pregnant again and expecting their fourth child.
Meanwhile, Cannon has welcomed two more children: a girl with model LaNisha Cole, and a boy with model Brittany Bell.
Bell is the mother of two of Cannon’s other children, son Golden Sagon, six, and daughter, Powerful Queen, one.
He shares one-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa, and a three-month-old son, Legendary Love, with model Bre Tiesi.
He also shares 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.
This will be Cannon’s second child with Alyssa Scott, the first of whom, Zen, died at five months old in December 2021.
