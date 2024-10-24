The warning signs of norovirus and when you should worry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The world’s first vaccine for norovirus is due to enter its final stages of testing within the next few weeks.

Experts believe this new mRNA vaccine from Moderna could stop people developing the nasty virus, which is linked to around 12,000 hospital admissions in the UK every year.

Commenting on this progress, health and social care secretary, Wes Streeting said: “A successful vaccine will help shift our health system away from sickness and towards prevention – reducing pressure on the NHS and keeping people well during the colder months.”

The jab uses mRNA technology to tell the immune system to recognise a “foreign” protein on viruses and mount an attack, in this case targeting three major strains of norovirus.

But what is norovirus and what symptoms do we need to look out for?

What is norovirus?

“Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes gastroenteritis, which is an inflammation of the stomach and intestines,” explains Dr Chun Tang, GP at Pall Mall Medical. “It spreads easily through contaminated food, water, surfaces, or direct contact with an infected person.

“You can also get it by touching surfaces that have the virus on them and then putting your hands in your mouth, or by eating food that’s been handled by someone who has the virus.”

Norovirus is often mistakenly associated with the flu.

“Unlike respiratory viruses like influenza, norovirus specifically targets the gastrointestinal system,” clarifies Dr Ashwin Sharma, from online pharmacy MedExpress. “In addition, often people think that because they feel better, they must not be transmittable anymore and that isn’t the case.

“Most people can remain contagious for up to two weeks or more after symptoms have resolved.”

Who is most at risk of getting it?

open image in gallery Seniors, especially those in nursing homes, are at higher risk (Alamy/PA)

“Anyone can catch norovirus, but it tends to spread more easily in environments where people are in close contact, like in schools, hospitals, or nursing homes,” notes Tang. “Young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk for severe symptoms because their bodies might not handle dehydration and other effects as well as others.

“But even healthy adults can get really sick from it because it’s so contagious.”

What are the common symptoms?

open image in gallery Vomiting is a common symptoms of norovirus (Alamy/PA)

“Common symptoms of norovirus include nausea, diarrhoea, and vomiting,” says Sharma. “In some cases, individuals may also experience additional symptoms such as fever, headaches, and body aches.

“It is important to monitor these symptoms and seek medical attention if they become severe or persistent.”

Tang adds: “The most important thing to watch for is dehydration, especially in young children or older adults, as it can happen quickly due to vomiting and diarrhoea.”

How is it treated?

open image in gallery Patients are advised to drink plenty of fluids (Alamy/PA)

Over-the-counter medications can help with fever and aches, however recovery mostly involves rest and letting the virus run its course while staying hydrated.

“The key is to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, especially if you’re vomiting or have diarrhoea,” advises Tang. “In extreme cases, where dehydration becomes a problem, some people may need intravenous fluids.”

Can we do anything to prevent it?

“The most important thing is washing your hands regularly with soap and water, especially after using the bathroom or before eating,” says Tang. “Hand sanitisers aren’t as effective against norovirus, so good old-fashioned handwashing is key.

“Also, make sure to clean and disinfect surfaces, especially in kitchens and bathrooms, and wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating.

“If someone around you has norovirus, it’s best to avoid direct contact and be extra on top with your hygiene. If symptoms continue, contact a GP.”