Olivia Munn thanks Mindy Kaling for her ‘invaluable’ parenting advice and resources

Olivia Munn has thanked Mindy Kaling for her parenting advice, as the actor and her boyfriend John Mulaney celebrated their son, Malcolm, turning six months old.

The 41-year-old actor gave a shout out to her friends and fellow parents in a recent Instagram post, honouring Malcolm on his birthday. In the post, Munn included a photo of the youngster in her arms, as they were smiling at the camera.

After detailing how much she has enjoyed raising her son in the caption, she praised Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney for helping Malcolm try a new food.

The television host and actor have a seven-year-old daughter, Jane, and five-year-old son, William, together. Kimmel also shares two children, Katie, 30, and Kevin, 28, with his ex-wife Gina Kimmel.

“Six months ago today Malcolm made me his mama,” Munn wrote. “It’s so much fun getting to know him. He loves meeting people, he loves his best friend Penny and thinks she’s hysterical, he’s tried peanut butter (thank you @mmcnearney + @jimmykimmel ).”

The X-Men Apocalypse star went on to express her gratitude for Kaling, as the comedian gave her “invaluable” resources for getting Malcolm to sleep through the night. Kaling is a mother of two, as she has a one-year-old son, Spencer, and four-year-old daughter, Katherine.

“He sleeps through the night 12 hours straight (thank you @mindykaling for sharing your invaluable, trusted and vetted resources), he wakes up from every nap with a huge smile and giggle, he LOVES when we read him books,” Munn continued.

”He lets out a squeal and kicks his legs whenever his daddy comes home. I can’t stress enough how much he loves bathtime and he loves being outside and looking at the trees and the sky.”

She concluded her post by emphasising how much her son means to her and wrote: “I love you so much Malcolm Hiệp. Happy 6 months being earthside with us. You lit up our whole world.”

Munn and Mulaney welcomed their son last November, after confirming their relationship in May 2021. That same month, the former Saturday Night Live writer had announced his split from artist Anna Marie Tendler, who he married in 2014.

Munn has previously acknowledged how much she has loved being a mother on social media. In March, the couple celebrated Malcolm turning four months old, with Munn sharing a post on Instagram about her son’s everyday routines.

“It’s been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world,” she wrote in the caption. “He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail, he loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favourite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him.”