Olivia Munn reveals she’s both ‘happy’ and ‘struggling’ with her postpartum life

Olivia Munn has opened up about her life after giving birth, detailing how she’s been “happy” and “struggling” at the same time.

Munn, 41, discussed her postpartum experiences in a recent Instagram Story, as she posted a photo of herself in a long sweatshirt and glasses. The actor welcomed her son, Malcolm, who she shares with John Mulaney, in December.

In the caption of the story, shared at 1.54 am, she noted how she was the only one in her house awake and that she had been wearing the same sweatshirt for “three days”.

“Everyone’s asleep except me,” she wrote. “Been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?). I’m pretty sure that’s spit up on my shirt.”

She then said that although she’s been “struggling,” she has still been so “happy” and is very “grateful” for it.

“I’m so so happy and at the same time I’m struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat),” she concluded.

In another Instagram Story, she shared a photo of herself eating a cookie and wrote: “Hi to the other moms up right now (and also eating late night cookies?).”

Olivia Munn discusses postpartum on Instagram Story (oliviamunn / Instagram)

Munn has previously discussed some of her postpartum struggles. She addressed how martial arts made her feel “a bit more like [herself],” amidst her “postpartum anxiety,” in a story shared to Instagram earlier this month.

“My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being,” she wrote. “My postpartum anxiety is still here (and horrible), but I got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today.”

“Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more like myself,” she continued. “Hope I can keep it up.”

Despite some of the challenges she’s faced, Munn has also acknowledged how much she’s loved being a mother. On 24 March, Mulaney and the X-Men Apocalypse celebrated Malcom, as he turned four months old. Munn shared a post on Instagram about her son’s daily routines, in honour of the milestone.

“It’s been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world,” she wrote in the caption. “He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail, he loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favourite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him.”