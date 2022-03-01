While hosting Saturday Night Live this past weekend, John Mulaney brought his girlfriend, Olivia Munn, and their three-month-old son, Malcolm, to the set.

During her recent trip to New York City, Munn, 41, shared some heartwarming pictures with her family on Instagram.

In one post, she shared an image of herself holding Malcolm and wearing matching puffer jackets.

She then shared a second post seemingly taken backstage at the show, which including a photo of herself posing in front of a TV screen that featured a professional image for SNL of Mulaney, 39, holding their son.

“Proud of my guys,” she wrote in the caption.

In a third Instagram post, Munn shared a photo of her boyfriend wearing a light blue suit and holding their son over his shoulder.

“Malcolm visited SNL Thursday afternoon. Here he is looking like your uncle being carried out of a wedding because he went too hard,” the actress joked in the caption.

Munn and Mulaney first confirmed their relationship back in May 2021. That same month, the comedian announced his split from artist Anna Marie Tendler, who he married in 2014.

Last December, Mulaney welcomed Malcolm with Munn. Prior to giving birth, Munn opened up about how excited she was to have a baby.

Speaking to Access Daily last September, she detailed how she was preparing for motherhood with the help of her own “mom tribe.”

“I’m feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing,” she said. “There’s been a big ‘ol mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too. Everyone who comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me.”

Since Malcolm was born, Munn has been candid about some of the struggles of motherhood, including breastfeeding.

In a video posted to Instagram on 8 February, the actor opened up about trying to feed her son with a “low supply” of milk. In order to increase her breast milk supply, she turned to a range of resources, some of which include “two lactation consultants,” “three breastfeeding pillows,” and “litres of coconut water.”

When none of these things worked, she began to worry that she “wouldn’t bond with [her] baby.” However, she said that she then told herself “f*** it,” as she shared clips of herself both breastfeeding and using formula.

“To the mamas out there - do whatever you need to feed your baby and don’t let anyone make you feel bad about it,” she concluded in the video.