John Mulaney shares rare birthday post of his two-month-old son

John Mulaney puts the ‘a’ in dad! On Monday, Mulaney, 39, took to Instagram to wish his two-month-old son a happy birthday. The comedian captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months. Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion.”

Mulaney then shared a series of snaps of his son Malcolm, whom he shares with actress Olivia Munn.

In the first photo, he is seen holding two thumbs up as he carries his son around a museum, and in the second Malcolm is wearing an adult-sized LA Dodgers baseball cap.

This wasn’t the first time the comedian has publicly shared pics of his baby boy.

Mulaney first announced Malcom’s birth on Christmas Eve in an Instagram post. “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” he captioned the post. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Fans can also catch an adorable glimpse of Malcolm on Munn’s Instagram. In one post, Mulaney is seen giving all the kisses to his son, and accompanying his mom while she gets all glammed up in another.

Mulaney and Munn began dating in 2021, and John confirmed that the couple were expecting a baby on a Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance in September. The announcement comes just two months after Mulaney filed for divorce from his wife of six years , Anna Marie Tendler, in July. The couple had originally separated in May, following Mulaney’s reported drug addiction relapse and 60-day rehab treatment .

In his Late Night appearance, Mulaney praised Munn and his new baby for helping him throughout his recovery journey. “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery,” he said.

The father-son duo look happier than ever in Mulaney’s newest Instagram post, and they sure make a great team.