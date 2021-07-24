John Mulaney has officially filed for divorce from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, according to reports.

The comedian reportedly filed the court papers in New York on Friday, according to People, which notes that no further details of the divorce have been made available.

The couple’s divorce comes after Mulaney and Tendler confirmed they had separated in May, five months after the former Saturday Night Live writer checked himself into rehab following a reported drug addiction relapse.

At the time, Tendler revealed through a representative her “heartbreak” over the decision in a statement that read: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

In a separate statement, a spokesperson for Mulaney said: “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” according to Vanity Fair.

The same month, Mulaney had also announced he would be returning to stand-up with a show titled From Scratch, while he was also reported to be dating Olivia Munn.

The alleged relationship between the pair was revealed months after Munn publicly shared her support for Mulaney in December, writing on Twitter at the time: “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this.”

Mulaney and Tendler reportedly first met in the late 2000s during a trip to Martha’s Vineyard, according to Insider, with the pair tying the knot in 2014. Throughout their relationship, the comedian frequently referenced his wife in stand-up, with Mulaney describing Tendler as his “hero” during one joke in his 2018 Netflix special, John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.