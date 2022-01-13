Anna Marie Tendler says things ‘can only go up from here’ after John Mulaney divorce

Anna Marie Tendler has spoken candidly about her divorce from John Mulaney while revealing her belief that things “can only go up from here”.

The artist, 36, reflected on the divorce while speaking to Harper’s Bazaar on 11 January, where she revealed: “Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal.”

“In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go,” she added.

Tendler, who was married to Mulaney for six years before the comedian filed for divorce, also revealed that, although the breakup has been heartbreaking, she feels “lucky” for whatever opportunity comes next.

“I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go?” she said. “And there is certainly something exciting about that.”

According to Tendler, one of these experiences is the possibility of having a child, with the 36 year old explaining that she has decided to freeze her eggs.

“There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it’s something that I ruminate on a lot.”

Tendler also noted that during her marriage to the comedian, she “always held partnership above having kids.”

Mulaney, 38, and Tendler, who married in 2014, announced their separation this past May, as reported by Page Six. Sources said that Mulaney asked for the divorce three months prior to this announcement.

The separation also came shortly after Mulaney had completed 60 days in rehab for drug and alcohol abuse, after the comedian checked himself into the center in December 2020.

In a statement following the news of the separation, a spokesperson for Mulaney confirmed the divorce and said: “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

In her own statement, Tendler noted how hurt she was. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” she told Page Six through her spokesperson. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

That same month, Mulaney confirmed that he was in a relationship with actress Olivia Munn. The couple welcomed their first child, Malcolm, together this past December.