Reality star Ollie Lock and his husband Gareth have announced they are expecting “twin baby Locke-Lockes” via surrogate this year.

The Made in Chelsea star and his husband of two years began trying to have a child via surrogate in 2021, but the journey hasn’t been easy.

They revealed that their first round of IVF in 2021 was unsuccessful and their surrogate, Rebecca Ward, suffered a miscarriage at six weeks in December that year.

But the couple posted a joint update on their Instagram accounts on Sunday night (26 February) to share their happy news.

They posted a video of their call with Ward revealing scans of the twins, and clips from a baby scan they attended.

“We are beyond delighted to finally be able to share the news that we are expecting twin baby Locke-Lockes into the world this summer!” they wrote in the caption.

“You have all been so wonderful throughout the last three years of us trying to have a family and we promise to share every step of this adventure with you all.”

The pair also had words of encouragement for other people wanting to become parents and added: “We are with you and sending all the baby dust your way!”

Ollie and Gareth thanked Ward, describing her as “sensational” and “the most incredible human”.

“The love we have for you and your family is just another level!” they added.

Ollie and Gareth Locke in a video call with their surrogate, Rebecca Ward, as they revealed they are expecting twins (Instagram/Ollie Locke)

Friends and fans flooded their comments with messages of congratulations.

Carrie Johnson, the wife of former prime minister Boris Johnson, wrote: “Ollie!! This is the happiest news ever! Congratulations! So pleased for you. Let’s get drinks to celebrate.”

Author Binky Felstead commented: “IT’S HAPPENING BABBBBAYYYY’s [sic]!!!!”

Made in Chelsea co-stars Olivia Bentley and Miles Nazaire also congratulated the couple, with Bentley writing: “This is THE best news I’ve ever heard lads.”

Ollie and Gareth married at the Natural History Museum in London in 2020 in front of just 13 guests, including Felstead and Bentley as their bridesmaids.

Gareth Locke and Ollie Locke attend the Sony Music's The BRIT Awards 2023 After Party at Nobu Hotel on February 11, 2023 (Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Ollie opened up about his frustrations with IVF laws in the UK, describing them as “completely backward”.

In an appearance on the Monday Mile podcast with Aimee Fuller, he explained why he and Gareth chose to search for an egg donor overseas instead of in the UK.

“The reason people go abroad to do it is because if you want an egg donor, you can’t see their face, which is completely ridiculous. And so you have to choose from someone based on what you feel they might look like,” he said.

“You know they have green eyes and weigh this much and might be this tall, but you can’t see their face, which seems absolutely mad to me.

“In America, you can meet them, discuss it and have a contract where you go, ‘Thank you very much for the eggs’,” he continued. “It’s a transaction. Then there will be no more rights whatsoever so they won’t have any rights to the children or anything like that. In England, it’s somewhat more difficult.”