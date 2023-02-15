Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rebel Wilson revealed that her first surrogate had a miscarriage before the actor welcomed her daughter, Royce.

The 42-year-old discussed having her baby via surrogate on Wednesday’s episode of The PickUp with Britt, Laura and Mitch podcast. The conversation, which happened months after she announced that she had her first child, had Wilson revealing the heartbreak she experienced before welcoming Royce. She shared that her first surrogate had a pregnancy loss.

“I tried with one surrogate to have the baby and sadly the embryo miscarried which is really, like, you get so excited that it’s going to take, it was really sad,” she said. “I was mourning that at the time, but then to have a second embryo, it was amazing.”

She went on to describe her baby as a “miracle” and praised the “family” that she has, which includes her partner Ramona Agruma. Wilson announced she was dating the fashion and jewellery designer in June 2022.

“I really do think it’s a bit of a miracle it happened,” the Senior Year star explained on the podcast. “I’d been through quite a bit on the fertility journey for a few years but I was like: ‘Wow.’ Now I look at it and I have a family, I have an instant family kind of thing and little Roycey is amazing, she is such a little angel.”

When Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram in November 2022, she first described her baby “a beautiful miracle”.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she wrote in the caption. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

The following month, she opened up about how “disconnected” she felt from motherhood at first.

“Even though I had this gorgeous surrogate who was so loving and it was so awesome to get to do this with her, but then it’s not until the baby literally popped out – it was almost like a comedy scene,” the Bridesmaids star said during an interview last month with Today. “And then you hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord and from that moment...it was just amazing and so emotional.”

The comedian also described how her fertility journey was an “emotional rollercoaster,” divulging that she went though “three egg-harvesting procedures” before losing all of her eggs.

“I’d done all this, I lost 80 pounds, being healthy and done everything the doctors had said, and feeling awesome – and then it didn’t work. All 18 eggs that I had, none of them worked,” she said. “I was still young enough to try a few more times, and then luckily got my gorgeous baby girl.”

Elsewhere in her appearance onThe PickUp, Wilson discussed the surrogacy process and how she chose a sperm donor for her baby.

“I had pictures, and then you often have pictures of them as a baby and an adult, and all their genetic history. And some have voice recordings as well,” she said.”I had like a sperm concierge, so they trawl through all the sperm shops and then give me the 10 best that match my criteria.”