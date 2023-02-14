Rebel Wilson has shared that her girlfriend’s family has not been “as accepting” of their relationship as her own relatives.

The Australian actor, 42, publicly announced her relationship with Ramona Agruma public in June 2022.

Wilson told the Life Uncut podcast that her family has been “amazing” with her partner.

“Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting. And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public,” she added.

“It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it.”

