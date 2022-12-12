P Diddy welcomes a ‘baby girl’ to the world

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rapper P Diddy has welcomed a new baby to the world.

The hip hop mogul, real name Sean Combs, announced the happy news on social media, writing on Twitter: “I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world.

“Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the greatest!”

The 53-year-old did not share the identity of the baby’s mother or give any further details, prompting confusion and questions across social media.

“Did he adopt a puppy or...?” wrote one Twitter user, while another said: “The last season of 2022 just keeps getting better.”

Earlier this year, the “I’ll Be Missing You” star announced that he was dating City Girls rapper Yung Miami.

“We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, and we’re friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times, we go to strip clubs, church…,” he said on her series Caresha Please in June.

Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, has not appeared visibly pregnant in any recent social media posts.

The 28-year-old has said the pair are not in an exclusive relationship, however.

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him,” the “Twerkulator” rapper told XXL in September. “I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing.

“I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single.”

Diddy is already a father to six children, including Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, the eldest son of the late Kim Porter who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

The former couple also shared son Christian, 24, and twin daughters, Jesse and D’Lila, both 15.

The producer also has another son, Justin, 28, with his ex-partner Misa Hylton, and a daughter, Chance, 16, with ex-partner Sarah Chapman.

The Independent has approached P Diddy’s representative for comment.